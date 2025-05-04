Cardinals To Face Highly-Touted Mets Prospect In Split Doubleheader
On Saturday, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets had their game postponed to Sunday, forming a split doubleheader between the two National League clubs.
There was some speculation on who would pitch for the short-handed Mets in a situation like this, but the questions have now been answered.
Following some speculation, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that 15th-ranked prospect Blade Tidwell would get the call-up to the big leagues to start during Sunday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.
“He earned it,” Mendoza said. “We know the stuff is there. We saw flashes of it in Spring Training, and the way he’s been throwing the ball, especially lately … we needed a spot start, he put himself in position, and he’s getting the call.”
The Cardinals will be the ones to welcome Tidwell to the big leagues.
Tidwell, 23, has made six starts at Triple-A for the Mets this season. On the year, he holds a 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and .250 batting average against in 27 innings. The righty has struck out 37 batters compared to 10 walks on the campaign. Over his last three starts, he's tossed 14 innings and struck out 22 batters.
The righty features an electric fastball with a dominant slider to pair with it. He also spins a cutter, changeup, and curveball on occasion.
The Cardinals have a chance to spoil this top prospect's big league debut on Sunday. A short outing from Tidwell would bode well for the Cardinals as the Mets would need to make up some innings during a doubleheader.
