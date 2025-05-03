Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injury Could Ignite Cardinals-Yankees' $260 Million Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly been open to the idea of trading veteran infielder Nolan Arenado dating back to the offseason, but because of Arenado's contract, no deal has come to fruition.
One of the teams that's been closely linked to Arenado has been the New York Yankees, largely because they lost Gleyber Torres in free agency and didn't replace him. To this point, the Yankees reportedly haven't made any kind of serious attempt at bringing the veteran infielder to the Bronx.
But following a recent injury, that could quickly change.
Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. recently suffered a serious oblique injury and he's expected to be sidelined for well over a month. Chisholm was the everyday second baseman in the Bronx, but now the Yankees will turn to prospect Jorbit Vivas at the position.
This could open New York's eyes to a massive trade for Arenado.
Of course, the Cardinals' star would need to clear his no-trade clause for a deal to the Yankees. This piece of the puzzle is still a complete mystery at the moment. Given the fact the Cardinals are trending in the wrong direction while the Yankees are a solid team with Arenado's former teammate Paul Goldshcmidt at first base, it could make sense for Arenado to accept this kind of deal.
The Cardinals likely wouldn't ask for too much prospect capital in return, as long as they're clearing most of Arenado's massive contract off their payroll.
This idea makes sense more than ever.
