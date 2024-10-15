Cardinals Urged To Pursue Red Sox Projected $27 Million Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals may not make a massive investment this winter in the team, but that doesn't mean that the team isn't going to add anyone.
St. Louis wants to cut payroll and can do so by parting ways with some of the team's current veterans, like Lance Lynn or Kyle Gibson. There even has been rumors that the team could look to make trades with high-priced veterans like Nolan Arenaado or Ryan Helsley.
The Cardinals are looking to reload the organization, but that doesn't mean they can't surprise us in 2025. The New York Mets were in a similar position last year -- although with a much higher payroll -- and used free agency to take chances on cheap veterans looking to bounce back.
The strategy worked for New York and the Mets now are facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
St. Louis could cut payroll, trade some veterans, and still be competitive in 2025 with a few cheap additions.
One player who was suggested as a fit is Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta by FanSided's Hannah Filippo.
"The St. Louis Cardinals starting rotation was just about as ... unspectacular as it gets in 2024," Filippo said. "The unit ranked 20th in ERA and 19th in WHIP. Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, and Kyle Gibson led the way. Also, Lance Lynn wasn't bad, and he could be retained on a team-friendly $11 million option for 2025. But St. Louis still needs to upgrade.
"If they sign Pivetta and he pitches at the same level or better than he did this year, the NL Central division race could tip in the Cardinals’ favor. That division is constantly up for grabs, and Milwaukee Brewers, who are the reigning champs, are set to lose a decent amount of talent. Can't say many people are worried about the (Pittsburgh Pirates), (Chicago Cubs), and (Cincinnati Reds), either. Though a roster shakeup is inevitable within the next two years for this aging, master-of-none Cardinals team, having a couple of constants will be critical."
Pivetta is projected to get a $27 million deal over two years. That type of deal is affordable by the Cardinals and should be at least considered. He could add stability to the back of the Cardinals' rotation with plenty of upside. Plus, he is just 31 years old.
