Cardinals Urged To Re-Sign High-Leverage Hurler In Wake Of Pitching Staff Changes
The St. Louis Cardinals began their 2024 offseason by declining a few club options, which was no surprise given the front office's recent commitment to reducing payroll.
St. Louis right-handed pitchers Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson and Keynan Middleton had their 2025 club options declined Thursday after being signed last winter -- the first of many heartbreaking decisions the Cardinals must make as they embark on a rebuilding journey.
With the retooled pitching staff from last offseason falling apart, one insider believes the Cardinals should think twice before parting with another hurler acquired last winter.
"Since the Cardinals are cutting costs, we'll see whether they attempt to retain the 34-year-old reliever (Andrew Kittredge)," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Friday when discussing one player from every team that should be re-signed this offseason. "They'll be worse without him, though, as he posted a 2.80 ERA across a career-high 74 appearances."
The Cardinals had one of the most reliable bullpens in the National League this season and Kittredge deserves much credit for accomplishing that feat.
Kittredge logged a 5-5 record with a 2.80 ERA, 67-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP in 70 2/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
According to Spotrac, Kittredge's projected market value is roughly $7 million over a one-year deal, which seems affordable for the Cardinals.
One reason St. Louis might not re-sign him is that he's an aging veteran who will take a roster spot from a youngster looking to gain some big-league experience.
This offseason isn't about building the best big-league roster for the Cardinals to compete in 2025 but will be more concentrated on making room for budding prospects to receive more playing time.
With the Cardinals expected to trade closing pitcher Ryan Helsley, it might be wise to re-sign Kittredge for another season unless St. Louis genuinely doesn't care about its record for 2025. There must be a few hurlers in the bullpen with big-league experience who can be relied on to perform and set an example for the young relievers making their way to the top.
