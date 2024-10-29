Cardinals Will 'Likely Move On' From High-Leverage Hurler This Winter, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals retooled the pitching staff last offseason but due to rebuilding efforts this winter, their arsenal could be dismantled.
Despite failing to make the playoffs in 2024, the Cardinals had one of the most dominant bullpens in the National League -- ranking No. 4 with a 3.64 ERA.
However, changes to the Cardinals roster this winter could significantly impact the effectiveness of their relief core next season.
"Andrew Kittredge, who was second in Major League Baseball in holds with 37 in 2024, is expected to command lots of attention from contending teams," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday when asked about the Cardinal's offseason plans. "As much as St. Louis would like to keep him, he’ll likely move on elsewhere."
Kittredge logged a 5-5 record with a 2.80 ERA, 67-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP in 70 2/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season after being acquired last winter in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
With the Cardinals expected to open roster spots for younger talents to gain experience at the big-league level, it wouldn't be surprising to see St. Louis forego re-signing Kittredge.
The 34-year-old's projected market value is roughly $7 million. Given that the Cardinals are motivated to reduce payroll this winter, it's possible St. Louis would rather save money and replace Kittredge by giving a youngster, such as Riley O'Brien or Kyle Leahy, more opportunities to pitch in high-leverage situations.
Without the All-Star reliever in the bullpen, the Cardinals will lose the three-headed monster of Ryan Fernandez, JoJo Romero and Kittredge to help set up St. Louis single-season saves leader Ryan Helsley -- if the flamethrowing closer isn't traded this offseason.
It looks like the Cardinals are about to embark on a complete, multi-year rebuild, and letting go of Kittredge might just be part of the process.
More MLB: Pair Of Contenders 'Expected To Pursue' Blockbuster For Beloved Cardinals Star