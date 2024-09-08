Cardinals Veteran Hurler Set To Make Comeback Following Prolonged IL Stint
The St. Louis Cardinals are down to the final 20 games of their season and are doing everything they can to avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight year.
With a six-game deficit in the National League Wild Card race, it's unlikely St. Louis will make the postseason this year but that doesn't mean the club shouldn't go down without a fight.
Restocking the rotation with a gritty veteran hurler looking to make a comeback from the injured list should hopefully help the Cardinals carve out a couple more wins.
"Out since July 30 with irritation in his right knee, Lynn will make his return to game action on Sept. 11 when he starts against the (Cincinnati) Reds, manager Oliver Marmol said," according to MLB.com's injury report on the Cardinals.
Lynn wasn't expected to be out this long when he was first diagnosed with an ambiguous knee injury following his impressive performance on July 30 against the Texas Rangers, when he gave up only one earned run on three hits, one walk and three strikeouts in five innings pitched -- all while battling his ailment.
The 37-year-old is as tough as it gets and having him back in the Cardinals' arsenal will be crucial down this final stretch of the season. He has posted a 6-4 record with a 4.06 ERA, 97-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .249 batting average against and a 1.36 WHIP in 106 1/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
It's possible Lynn won't pitch in a Cardinals uniform next year, with his 2025 club option still in question, so hopefully, he finishes this season strong and goes out on a high note.
