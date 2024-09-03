Cardinals Reportedly 'Still Deciding' What To Do With Struggling Veteran Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals pitching staff has held its own this season despite being forced to overcome injuries from several notable hurlers.
One of the more frustrating obstacles to navigate was being without left-handed pitcher Steven Matz for most of the season due to a lower back strain. Fortunately, he returned on Sunday and should hopefully help boost the rotation to close out 2024.
If only the same could be said for another injured Cardinals pitcher, who's struggling to perform at the level he's capable of since beginning his rehab assignment.
"(Cardinals) manager Oli Marmol said the club is still deciding how to proceed with right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn, who allowed 7 hits, 5 ER and 2 BB in 3.2 IP in a rehab start with (Triple-A) Memphis on Sunday," MLB.com's John Denton reported Monday afternoon. "That decision doesn't have to be made until next week. With Steven Matz back, St. Louis is using 6 starting pitchers."
Lynn has been out with right knee inflammation since the end of July and has taken slightly longer than hoped to return to the Cardinals rotation.
With only 24 games left this season, Lynn has little time to return. If he's unable to perform at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't make sense to recall him, given that the Cardinals already have six active starting pitchers.
The 37-year-old has a club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout, so it'll be interesting to see if the Cardinals re-sign him this upcoming offseason. He'd be a great back-end option but perhaps St. Louis is ready to replace him with a younger and healthier hurler instead.
More MLB: Cardinals Fan Favorite Makes Monumental Announcement Regarding Offseason Plans