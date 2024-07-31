Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Veteran Placed On 15-Day IL; Top Pitching Prospect Set To Make Debut

Apr 16, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals scoreboard as a plane passes by during the seventh inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals made the most out of this summer's trade deadline and put themselves in an excellent position to chase the National League Central crown.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals hit a bit of a bump Tuesday night shortly after the deadline. Now, St. Louis must pivot and come up with a new game plan for the time being.

"Right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn has been placed on the 15-day injured list (right knee inflammation)," the Cardinals announced Wednesday. "RHP Chris Roycroft has been optioned to Memphis. RHP Ryan Loutos has been recalled from Memphis. To make room on the 40-player roster, RHP Jacob Bosiokovic has been designated for assignment."

It's unfortunate that the day after St. Louis traded for starter Erick Fedde from the White Sox, Lynn pitched in a game in which he endured immense pain. The Cardinals took note of this last night and promoted a pitching prospect to help while the rotation is down a man.

"Roster Move: RHP Michael McGreevy has been selected from Memphis (AAA). He will wear uniform #36 and make his Major League debut as today's starting pitcher," the Cardinals went on to announce following the Lynn injury update on Wednesday.

As mentioned, the decision to promote McGreevy was made yesterday but it's official now. The No. 15 Cardinals top prospect will start against the Texas Rangers in his first big league outing.

It'll be exciting to see what the young stud can do but hopefully, Lynn will return to the rotation sooner rather than later.

