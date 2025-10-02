Cardinals Will 'Provide the Resources' Chaim Bloom Needs
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t been very active in the open market over the last three years.
St. Louis did add Sonny Gray, but the Cardinals haven’t spent heavily outside of that. The Cardinals' addition of Gray was a good one, but St. Louis has missed the playoffs in three straight seasons. Last year, specifically, the Cardinals didn't do much at all in the offseason. The Cardinals declined Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's 2025 options but didn't do much else. The Cardinals announced the long transition from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom. Along with this, the Cardinals clearly wanted to trade veterans away, but no-trade clauses stopped that.
It was a weird offseason, to say the least. And then it resulted in a losing season with the Cardinals finishing with a 78-84 record in 2025. Now, Bloom is the president of baseball operations and it already sounds like things could be a bit different this offseason. That doesn't mean that the Cardinals are going to start spending at the level of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but president Bill DeWitt III acknowledged that they will "provide the resources" that Bloom needs
"'Chaim and I haven’t even talked about payroll,' DeWitt said as transcribed by Woo. 'We don’t know what our payroll is going to be. I can’t tell you right now. But we are going to provide the resources for him to build what he’s talking about building.' Still, an organization knows its general budget, even if the exact numbers aren’t defined. Ownership and Bloom reiterated how the Cardinals will rebuild: through the draft and development process. The organization has recommitted to the model that established its perennial success. This was evident last year, when St. Louis added several new positions within player development and its analytics department.
"Expect more additions this offseason. According to multiple team sources, ownership is prepared to continue investing in those areas, along with the scouting department at the professional and international levels...
"The investments will not show up on the major-league payroll, but they are vital in creating a consistent draft-and-develop model. The Cardinals are not built to compete financially with baseball’s big spenders. To re-establish their competitive edge, they believe that developing their own players is the most sustainable route."
So, what does this show? The Cardinals know that changes need to be made. The Cardinals' attendance plummeted in 2025 by over 600,000. DeWitt acknowledged that the team received the message.
The St. Louis Cardinals have a big offseason ahead
"If that's a message (from the fans), the message has been received," DeWitt said. "We've listened to our fans, and they want value. Prices for tickets, concessions and parking is something they've expressed issue with. We hear you on that."
While that may not lead to a massive uptick this offseason, it already has been shared that the team will at least look for some more pitching. It wouldn't be surprising to see a few additions as the team tries to right the ship.
Bloom was in a similar position with the Boston Red Sox. They were going through a public rebuild. He built up one of the best farm systems in baseball, although the club is just now feeling the impact. On top of this, he added some veterans over the years like Trevor Story, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and also signed Masataka Yoshida among others during his run in Boston. This doesn't mean that these guys are coming to town. But, are examples of veterans targeted by Bloom in the past. The Cardinals aren't going to shop at the top of the market, most likely, but there will be guys out there the club could bring in.
Bloom has a track record of improving farm systems and if the club provides him the proper resources, maybe it won't be a very long rebuild process.
