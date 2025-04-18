Cardinals Without Two Key Sluggers Ahead Of Friday's Game 2 Versus Mets
The St. Louis Cardinals hope to win Friday night's game two against the National League East rival New York Mets after dropping Thursday's matchup in a 4-1 defeat.
After a troubling four-run 4th inning by the Mets offense on Thursday, Cardinals right-handed pitcher Andre Pallante settled down -- sacrificing zero earned runs while enduring six innings pitched.
Sadly, the red-hot Cardinals' offense was shut down by Mets RHP Griffin Canning, resulting in Pallante earning his first loss of the season. Hopefully, St. Louis' lineup returns to life Friday night, as the 11-time World Series champions look to even the four-game series at one apiece -- without two of their most beloved sluggers.
"(Cardinals) left-handed hitters Lars Nootbaar and Alec Burleson are out of tonight’s starting lineup against (Mets) left-handed pitcher David Peterson in Queens," MLB.com's John Denton reported Friday afternoon before first pitch at 6:10 PM Central Standard Time -- Citi Field, Queens, New York.
Nootbaar and Gold Glove defender Brendan Donovan have been the Cardinals' most productive sluggers in 2025. Although Burleson's offensive output could be greater this season, he's held his own in the lineup and will be missed in Friday's matchup against the Mets.
Nootbaar is batting .268 with 19 hits, six extra-base hits including three home runs, 10 RBIs and a .839 OPS in 71 at-bats across 18 games played for the Cardinals this season.
The 27-year-old has struggled to remain healthy throughout his five-year career with the Cardinals. Still, hopefully, Nootbaar's reasoning for being absent from Friday's lineup isn't a legitimate cause for concern.
Burleson has batted .263 with 15 hits, three extra-base hits including zero home runs, five RBIs and a .627 OPS in 57 at-bats across 19 games played for the Cardinals in 2025.
Unless if Mikolas, who has logged a 0-2 record with a 9.00 ERA, 10-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .296 batting average against and a 1.62 WHIP in 13 innings pitched across three starts for the Cardinals this year, pitches his best game of the season, the Cardinals offense must find a way to survive without Nootbaar and Burleson in Friday night's game against the Mets.
