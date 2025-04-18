Cardinals Rising Stars Excluded From List Of Top 5 Homegrown Players
The St. Louis Cardinals' youth movement is underway and fans are witnessing what the franchise's future will look like as this year's underdog roster hopes to exceed expectations.
Despite the front office neglecting to upgrade the big-league roster over the winter, the Cardinals are 9-10 and only two games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar's breakout performances have helped St. Louis remain competitive to start the year. However, other youngsters off to solid starts in 2025 aren't being recognized for their efforts.
"Top 5 Homegrown Players," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Thursday, when listing every team's top homegrown talents. "1. Shortstop Masyn Winn 2. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley 3. Infielder/Outfielder Brendan Donovan 4. OF Lars Nootbaar 5. Designated Hitter Alec Burleson."
The most significant names excluded from Reuter's list include former top prospects Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker. Both former St. Louis first-round draft picks have struggled since debuting with the Cardinals earlier in their careers but are having solid offensive campaigns this season.
Walker is batting .239 with 16 hits, three extra-base hits including two home runs, six RBIs and a .644 OPS in 67 at-bats across 18 games played for St. Louis this season.
Although Walker's lackluster OPS is concerning, his increased confidence at the plate is noticeable from last year's season to forget, during which he was demoted to Triple-A Memphis twice.
Gorman is batting .263 with five hits including two doubles and one home run, three RBIs and a .901 OPS in 19 at-bats across seven games played for the Cardinals in 2025.
The former Cardinals' top prospect was also demoted last year after struggling offensively but after enduring a rigorous offseason with St. Louis' new hitting coach Brant Brown, Gorman appears much more relaxed at the plate.
If it weren't for Nolan Arenado remaining at third base and Gorman suffering a hamstring injury earlier this Apr., the young Cardinals slugger's 2025 campaign numbers could be far more impressive.
Another name excluded from Reuter's list is catcher Iván Herrera, who was arguably the Cardinals' hottest hitter before landing on the injured list with a bruised knee. If it weren't for his being sidelined through at least the end of April, he would be another noteworthy player excluded from St. Louis' top five homegrown talents.
