Cardinals Writer Declares Failed Nolan Arenado Trade Was Blessing In Disguise
The St. Louis Cardinals had a quiet offseason leading up to the 2025 season. Their only free agent signing was that of Phil Maton, who was later traded to the Texas Rangers. In fact, the Cardinals were sellers at the trade deadline, also sending Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets and Steven Matz to the Boston Red Sox. They seem to have committed to a rebuild, which will be headed up by incoming president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom when he takes over for John Mozeliak.
Before the season, they did everything in their power to try and trade third baseman Nolan Arenado. They had agreed upon a trade that would send him to the Houston Astros, and it wasn't until Arenado used his no-trade clause to reject it that it fell through. St. Louis also attempted to trade him to the Red Sox, but they chose to sign Alex Bregman instead.
Miranda Remaklus of Redbird Rants listed five uncomfortable truths for Cardinals fans, and one of them was the fact that Arenado remains in St. Louis.
Was Failed Arenado Trade A Good Thing For Cardinals?
"Sure, the Cardinals couldn't trade Arenado after he declined a move to the Houston Astros. He valued the comforts of home in St. Louis, and that's great. He had some good moments, but he also hasn't had the best of health this season. He's currently rehabbing his shoulder at the organization's complex in Jupiter. Hopefully, we haven't seen the last of him," Remaklus writes.
"Arenado was passionate about playing for the Cardinals when he arrived via trade in 2021. He wanted to win championships. It's disappointing that the Cardinals haven't won. As long as he remains with the Cardinals, there remains a chance that he could still win a tournament with them. When and if he leaves, that's it."
Arenado has not had a good season at the plate with the Cardinals. He is hitting .235/.294/.366 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a poor .660 OPS. He has missed all of August thus far and there is no timetable for his return.
Arenado is an eight-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, five-time Silver Slugger and six-time Platinum Glove winner. His career has been full of great moments, and even though his offense has declined, he still plays very solid defense at third base, which the Cardinals are missing right now.
