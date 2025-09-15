Cardinals Writer Highlights Moment Brewers Gained Edge In Rivalry
The St. Louis Cardinals are behind the times in a lot of ways. They once set the standard for how to run a franchise and contend for the postseason year in and year out. But that changed a long time ago. Now, the team that is setting the standard is the Milwaukee Brewers, who have already clinched a postseason berth and recently took two out of three from the Cardinals over the weekend.
Since 2018, the Brewers have been dominating the Cardinals. They have reached the playoffs seven of the last eight years and are closing in on their fourth division title in the last five years, while the Cardinals are at risk of missing the postseason for the third consecutive year.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants pointed out that a few trades after the 2017 season may have ultimately turned the tides against St. Louis.
Pair Of Trades May Have Put Cardinals Behind Brewers
"Following the 2017 season, the Cardinals had their eyes set on acquiring an outfielder who could be a middle-of-the-order bat for their lineup. The Miami Marlins happened to have three they were looking to cash in on," Jacobs wrote.
"When the Cardinals pivoted to Yelich, the Marlins played hardball, without the Cardinals blowing them out of the water with an offer. They were willing to trade Marcell Ozuna, though, and eventually the Cardinals caved in and traded for the outfielder coming off a .924 OPS season. Unfortunately, it cost the Cardinals both Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen."
"To make matters worse, the Marlins apparently were open to moving Yelich, and after the Cardinals made their big swing for Ozuna, the Brewers swooped in and grabbed the future National League Most Valuable Player from the Marlins."
The Cardinals ultimately swung the deal for Ozuna, and it bolstered their lineup. However, waiting a little longer and potentially trading for Yelich would have given them the MVP presence and power-hitting outfielder they so desperately needed.
From there, the Brewers held all the Cards and dominated the rivalry. They have only missed the postseason once since making that trade and have had far more success than St. Louis.
It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals try and correct their approach this offseason under Chaim Bloom, who will take over as president of baseball operations for John Mozeliak.
