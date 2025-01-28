Underwhelming Cardinals Youngster Predicted To Belt 30 HRs, 100 RBIs In Single Season
The St. Louis Cardinals identified the root of their problems stemming from a weakened player development system that has left former top prospects out to dry.
Fortunately, the Cardinals are taking the proper steps to ensure that future homegrown assets are given the right tools to succeed in the big leagues before making the jump.
Hopefully, the Cardinals' recent personnel changes will help former St. Louis top prospects break out of their shell. Could a monstrous season be on the way for a once-promising piece of the organization's future?
"Last year, I picked (Jordan) Walker as a top breakout candidate," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Tuesday morning. "The year before that, he was my preseason pick to win National League Rookie of the Year. OK, I haven’t been right yet, but I’m not giving up on this uber-talented player. Walker might be a late bloomer (he will turn 23 in May), but sooner or later he’s going to get there."
Walker was demoted twice in 2024 after showing clear signs he had lost his confidence from his impressive 2023 season, during which he batted .276 with 37 extra-base hits, including 16 home runs, 51 RBIs, and a .787 OPS in 117 games played for the Cardinals.
"Last season he hit just .201 and was worth minus-0.9 WAR, according to Baseball Reference," Bowden continued. "But over two years and 584 at-bats in the majors, he has collected 29 doubles, 21 home runs and 71 RBIs, tallying a 101 OPS+. And I think he’ll eventually hit .280 in a season with 30 homers and 100 RBIs. I’m not sure if it’ll be this year or next, but I think it will happen. Walker has the swing, bat speed and raw power to put it all together. He was rushed to the majors by the Cardinals and forced to fail, which affected his confidence. But he has all the hitting skills to develop into a star."
Rumors indicate that Walker improved his swing this winter with new Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown. Hopefully, his revised strategy will bear fruit for St. Louis in 2025.
