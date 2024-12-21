Cardinals-Yankees Mock Trade Would Reunite Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt
One St. Louis Cardinals superstar is gone and could another follow?
St. Louis All-Star Paul Goldschmidt was a free agent but no longer is on the open market. The former Cardinals star landed a deal with the New York Yankees on Friday.
Now that Goldschmidt is off the market could fellow Cardinals star Nolan Arenado join him? It has been reported that the Cardinals already have turned down a deal that would've swapped Arenado for Marcus Stroman.
While this is the case, MLB.com's John Denton, Mark Feinsand, and Bryan Hoch reported that Arenado may be more likely to waive his no-trade clause for New York if Goldschmidt had signed there. Now, he has so what would it take for the Yankees to get Arenado?
Here's a mock Cardinals-Yankees deal that would reunite Arenado and Goldschmidt:
Cardinals receive: Infielder Oswaldo Cabrera, Right-Handed Pitcher Clayton Beeter (NYY No. 19 Prospect)
Yankees receive: Infielder Nolan Arenado, $15 Million
The Yankees are set at first base and now they need to address third base. Arenado seems like an easy fix. He's been one of the best third basemen in baseball over the last 12 years. He's an eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner.
Arenado is owed $74 million over the next three seasons but if the Cardinals kick in some cash, it would increase St. Louis' return. Cabrera is a 25-year-old utility man who has shown some real promise at the big-league level. Beeter is New York's No. 19 prospect and made his big league debut in 2024.
This deal would give the Cardinals some inexpensive, young pieces while giving the Yankees a superstar.
