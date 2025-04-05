Could Cardinals Sign Jordan Walker To Massive Contract Extension?
A few teams around the league have recently signed their star players to contract extensions including the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox who signed Jackson Merrill and Kristian Campbell, respectively.
The St. Louis Cardinals could take a page out of these teams' book and ink their own young star to a long term deal while buying out multiple seasons of arbitration.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants recently suggested the Cardinals could look to offer a contract extension to 22-year-old outfielder Jordan Walker.
"Jordan Walker was a top-five prospect in all of baseball as recently as 2023," Gauvain wrote. "His size, power, and ability to tear the seams off of a baseball are enviable. However, he hasn't been able to put it all together up to this point. He struggled last year elevating the ball, and his defense in the corner outfield has been lackluster.
"Jordan Walker is off to a strong start so far in 2025. He has MLB's hardest-hit ball this year, and he's slugged one home run in just five games. If he can prove his efforts this offseason with Brant Brown can breed success, Walker would be a shoo-in for a long-term extension."
Inking Walker to a long term deal would be a high risk, high reward decision for St. Louis. Walker's value in an extension is as low as it's ever going to be. He hasn't broken out like the star he could be just yet and he's still in the pre-arbitration phase of his deal.
There's a chance the Cardinals could sign him to a deal very similar to Campbell's eight-year, $60 million deal with the Red Sox. If Walker turns into a star, an extension would be huge for St. Louis, but if he struggles, it'll come back to bite them. This seems like a risk the Cardinals should look into taking.
