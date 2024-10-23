Intriguing Blockbuster Proposal Sends Ex-Cardinals Cy Young Recipient To Nationals
The St. Louis Cardinals likely won't be reeling in any blockbuster trade candidates this winter but that doesn't mean former players won't be on the move.
Several notable former Cardinals players will hit the free agent market this offseason, such as homegrown hurler Jack Flaherty and Gold Glove outfielder Tyler O'Neill -- both predicted to receive significant pay raises after posting impressive 2024 campaigns.
Another former homegrown pitcher could be on the move as well. However, he's being mentioned as a potential trade candidate in a surprising blockbuster proposal with the Washington Nationals.
"The Trade: Miami Marlins send right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcantara to Washington Nationals for outfielder Robert Hassell III and RHP Jarlin Susana," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Wednesday when outlining exciting transactions that could potentially occur this offseason.
Alcantara logged a 4.32 ERA with a 10-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .273 batting average against and a 1.80 WHIP in 8 1/3 innings pitched as a reliever for the Cardinals in 2017 before being traded that winter to the Marlins, where he has continued to pitch as a starter.
"The 2022 National Cy Young winner who missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery is owed $17.3M in each of the next two seasons, plus a $21M club option for 2027," Miller continued. "But after Washington gave Patrick Corbin around $25M per year for the past four years, what a relief it would be to both spend less money and presumably get positive contributions from an Opening Day starter for a change."
Although the Cardinals front office would love to reunite with Alcantara in a blockbuster trade this offseason, it's doubtful St. Louis can do so with the rebuilding phase the organization is entering. Acquiring the two-time All-Star would cost a significant amount of prospect capital, which the 11-time World Series champions don't currently have.
