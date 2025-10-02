Phillies-Cardinals Trade Speculation Beginning To Make Sense
The St. Louis Cardinals have seemingly entered the beginning stages of a long rebuild as they hand over power to Chaim Bloom.
Veteran infielder Nolan Arenado has been at the center of a lot of trade rumors over the last few months and will likely continue to be discussed until he's traded or cut. The Cardinals can't continue to pay him to clog the lineup as they attempt to rebuild the roster.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently suggested the Philadelphia Phillies could be a top landing spot for Arenado this winter.
Phillies called top landing spot for Nolan Arenado in offseason deal
"Alec Bohm, the Phillies' current third baseman, is one of the worst defensively at the position in the game today, and he's only slightly above league average at the plate this year," Jacobs wrote. "Bohm is a guy who has had some great stretches in his career, and while they could roll with him as their third baseman next year in the final year of club control, they could look to use him as trade bait to improve their roster.
"While Arenado is owed a ton of money right now, the Phillies would likely be able to acquire him at a very low payroll number, which would allow them to allocate dollars and assets elsewhere, rather than paying a pretty penny to upgrade their defense and possibly offense at third base. While some baseball executives, like John Mozeliak, for example, tend to avoid complicated situations, Dombrowski is not afraid of them, and I could totally see him flipping Bohm for value elsewhere and taking a flyer on Arenado to improve their club."
Trading Arenado would be the best-case scenario for the Cardinals. St. Louis has no place for the veteran infielder in its future, especially with the amount of money he's making.
For the Phillies, this idea would make some sense if they don't need to give up much in return. If the Cardinals are willing to attach a long-shot prospect to Arenado in order to move him to Philadelphia, the Phillies could be willing to take on the money.
It would fit the Cardinals' future perfectly. It would also upgrade the Phillies' infielder defense a lot and allow Alec Bohm to be used as a bit of a utilityman.
