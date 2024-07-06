Dodgers Linked To Ex-Cardinals All-Star In Trade After Resurgent Stretch
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball but even they will need to add this summer at the trade deadline.
Los Angeles had one of the most shocking offseasons in recent memory this past winter but even it isn't perfect. The Dodgers need some help at shortstop and one player who was mentioned as a possible option is former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Paul DeJong by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"After a woeful 2023 season (14 HR, 38 RBI, .613 OPS) that saw DeJong bounce between three teams, the 30-year-old has had a resurgent 2024 in Chicago, already hitting 16 homers with 36 RBIs and a .731 OPS," Feinsand said. "DeJong had a solid June, belting seven home runs with 16 RBIs and a .744 OPS, and for a market light on shortstop options, he could represent a nice upgrade for a contender. Potential fits: Dodgers, (Cleveland Guardians)."
DeJong struggled in 2023 but has completely turned it around this season with the Chicago White Sox. The one-time All-Star is looking like his old self and has 16 home runs and 36 RBIs in 82 games played.
If DeJong can keep performing at this pace, he could end up clearing 30 home runs for the first time since his All-Star season in 2019.
Los Angeles needs help at shortstop and DeJong looks like he could end up being one of the best ones available at the trade deadline. Chicago is nearing a full rebuild and there's no reason for the club to hold on to DeJong. Don't be surprised if he is moved soon.
