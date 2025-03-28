Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals 2-Time Gold Glover Might Be Opening Day's Most Clutch Hitter Of All-Time

The former St. Louis slugger is a different animal when it comes to Opening Day

Nate Hagerty

Oct 1, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) hits his second solo home run of the game during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) hits his second solo home run of the game during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
A former St. Louis Cardinals slugger continues to solidify himself in the record books as one of the league's most clutch hitters of all time on Opening Day after his latest performance.

The two-time Gold Glove defender, who landed a lucrative three-year, $49.5 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles this past offseason, is off to a hot start offensively -- smashing an incredible record he broke last season with the Boston Red Sox.

In Thursday's season opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill belted an opposite-field home run to extend his streak of hitting a home run on Opening Day to six years straight. In 2024, the former Cardinals fan favorite broke the previously held record of four consecutive Opening Day home runs after being traded to the Red Sox last winter -- he passed Todd Hundley (1994-97) and Hall of Fame legends Gary Carter (1977-80) and Yogi Berra, who are tied for second on this rare feat's all-time list.

O'Neill had a resurgent season with the Red Sox last year but injuries, which plagued his time with the Cardinals, forced Boston to move on from him during free agency.

When healthy, O'Neill has the potential to be one of the scariest hitters in the game. His pull power and sheer strength make him an intimidating opponent for any big-league pitcher.

The 29-year-old has batted .248 with 198 extra-base hits including 110 home runs, 281 RBIs and a .796 OPS throughout his eight-year career -- his first six seasons were spent playing for the Cardinals.

Considering that the Orioles could pay O'Neill $16.5 million annually through 2027 (2026 opt-out option), they better hope he remains healthy. To commit to paying that much for a player who hasn't finished a complete season without avoiding injury was a risky move -- high risk, high reward.

