Ex-Cardinals $49.5 Million Deal Considered AL East Contender's 'Worst Contract'
A former St. Louis Cardinals slugger landed with a new American League East club after joining the hypercompetitive division last offseason and his new deal is being considered controversial.
The AL East, which crowned the New York Yankees champions last year, will likely see a tight race for the division title this season, with the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays determined to reclaim the throne.
However, one of the aforementioned clubs signed a deal with a former Cardinals outfielder that could hurt the franchise when it realizes how much he's overpaid.
"There is a scenario where (Tyler) O'Neill stays healthy this year, has a monster year and opts out next winter," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Wednesday when outlining each team's worst contract for 2025. "In that case, the Orioles could give him a qualifying offer and allow him to walk in free agency for draft-pick compensation."
O'Neill landed a three-year, $49.5 million contract with Baltimore this offseason, shortly before superstar outfielder Juan Soto signed his record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.
"But history tells us the more likely scenario is that O'Neill misses a significant chunk of time this season," Kelly continued. "And for a team that doesn't make a ton of major financial investments, $16.5 million is a lot to pay for someone that you are heading into the season acknowledging will probably miss at least a month of the campaign."
Never-ending returns to the injured list have stunted O'Neill's great offensive potential. Throughout his six-year career with the Cardinals, the most games the 29-year-old recorded in a single season was 138 in 2021 -- his next closest was 96 the following year.
Even after having an offensive resurgence with the Red Sox in 2024 after being traded there from St. Louis last winter, O'Neill missed significant playing time due to injuries -- logged 113 games with Boston.
It's safe to say O'Neill made out financially well after signing his most recent deal with the Orioles. It'll be interesting to see if he can stay healthy for once this upcoming season.
