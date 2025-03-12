Ex-Cardinals 2-Time Gold Glover 'Very Thankful' For Landing With AL East Contender
A former St. Louis Cardinals slugger has moved on with his career and is hopeful for a healthy season after landing with a top American League East club this winter.
It's no secret that the Cardinals have prematurely traded or parted ways with several former players who thrived almost immediately after leaving the organization -- Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Tommy Edman is a prime example.
Another former St. Louis slugger traded away before reviving his career is greatlful for the opportunity that lays ahead of him with an AL East contender.
"I'm very thankful for my free-agent process," former Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill stated Wednesday on MLB Network's Hot Stove after signing with the Baltimore Orioles this offseason. "For my process exactly, it happened early," O'Neill continued. "I signed ahead of my market and I'm very thankful to be joining a winning ball club here in Baltimore. You know, 91 wins last year and hopefully, we can improve on that this year and I'm just going to do whatever I can to play my part in that."
O'Neill, who spent the first six years of his big-league career with the Cardinals, signed a three-year, $49.5 million contract with the Orioles this winter right before superstar outfielder Juan Soto landed his record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.
The two-time Gold Glove defender was traded from St. Louis to the Boston Red Sox last offseason in exchange for right-handed pitchers Nick Robertson and Victor Santos.
After joining the Red Sox last winter, O'Neill had an offensive resurgence -- batting .241 with 49 extra-base hits including 31 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .847 OPS in 113 games played for Boston.
Similarly to his tenure with the Cardinals, O'Neill was sidelined multiple times throughout the 2024 season, prompting the Red Sox to move on from him in free agency.
If O'Neill can stay healthy, he should be a significant offensive threat in the hypercompetitive AL East this season, especially to the reigning division champion New York Yankees, whose rotation has recently fallen apart due to injuries.
