Ex-Cardinals $20 Million All-Star Predicted To Sign With Twins For Rotation Boost
The St. Louis Cardinals have committed to an organizational reset, placing them in a position where pursuing free-agent options this winter isn't a top priority.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals likely won't be as busy bolstering their roster this offseason as much as they'll be at tearing it down. Specific contracts, such as Nolan Arenado's with $74 million remaining, will be shopped to help St. Louis clear payroll room.
That said, a reunion with a former left-handed pitcher likely won't occur this offseason, as an insider's recent rotation predictions for 2025 place him with the Minnesota Twins.
"The Twins need to do better than Chris Paddack and a parade of inexperienced young arms to round out the staff this time around and things would have been even worse in 2024 if not for the emergence of Simeon Woods Richardson," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Wednesday when discussing the state of Minnesota's lackluster rotation. "Veteran José Quintana would add a reasonably priced veteran to the mix and bring a bit more balance to an all-righty staff."
Quintana posted a 3-2 record with a 2.01 ERA, 48-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .238 batting average against and a 1.12 WHIP during the second half of the 2022 season for the Cardinals.
After helping lead the New York Mets to the National League Championship Series this season, Quintana is a free agent with a projected market value of roughly $20 million over a two-year deal, translating to nearly $10 million annually, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Considering the All-Star southpaw posted a 10-10 record with a 3.75 ERA, 135-to-63 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .237 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 170 1/3 innings pitched for the Mets in 2024, acquiring Quintana for an estimated $10 million annually would be a bargain for the Twins.
The Twins rotation ranked 22nd in the league with a 4.36 ERA this year. Adding a reliable and experienced Quintana to the mix would be a wise decision for Minnesota.
