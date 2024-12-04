Yankees Trade Pitch Provides Cheaper Alternative To Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt
The St. Louis Cardinals have informed four-time Gold Glove first baseman Paul Goldschmidt that they won't re-sign him this winter, allowing him to pursue the free-agent market.
Goldschmidt's market value has declined with his performance. The five-time Silver Slugger endured the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024 -- terrible timing considering his contract was expiring.
Unfortunately for Goldy, his decrease in value could contribute to the 27-time World Series champion New York Yankees choosing a different route for their new first baseman this offseason.
"Yankees make a move for Rays’ Yandy Díaz ," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Wednesday when outlining trades he wants to see happen this winter. "The Yankees have moved on from veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo. They recognize that injuries and age have caught up with DJ LeMahieu, whom they can’t count on to be an everyday player in 2025. Therefore, if they can’t sign free agent Christian Walker, perhaps a smaller deal, like a trade with the Rays for Díaz, could make sense."
The 33-year-old Silver Slugger has batted .288 with 236 extra-base hit including 75 home runs, 341 RBIs and a .806 OPS throughout his eight-year career, during which he played for the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays.
"Díaz will make $10 million in 2025 and has a $12 million club option for 2026 with no buyout," Bowden continued. "He turned 33 in August and last season slashed .281/.341/.414 (116 OPS+) with 14 home runs and 65 RBIs. In 2023, he led the American League with a .330 batting average and had a career-high 22 homers. He’s a professional hitter who would bat in the bottom third of the Yankees’ lineup."
The Yankees have been linked to Goldschmidt on several occasions throughout this offseason but his estimated $15 million market value would make Díaz seem like the better option for the Bronx.
Winning a World Series is what's most important for Goldschmidt as he enters the twilight of a Hall of Fame-caliber career. Signing with the Yankees would put him in a solid position to be crowned champion but will his notable offensive regression over the few previous seasons prevent such a deal from being completed?
More MLB: Cardinals Urged To Trade Steven Matz To AL West Rival Poised For Payroll Increase