Ex-Cardinals 4-Time Gold Glover Predicted To Revive Career With Yankees In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals were forced to make some difficult decisions this winter after committing to an organizational reset following the 2024 season's end.
For instance, All-Star reliever Andrew Kittredge signed with the Baltimore Orioles this offseason after the Cardinals neglected to re-sign the veteran hurler, despite him being a vital piece to St. Louis' dominant bullpen last year.
It won't be surprising to see Kittredge continue his dominance in Baltimore but will another former Cardinals asset share the same fate with his new team?
"This take is already in danger of not aging well," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Monday after listing Paul Goldschmidt as a candidate primed for a career revival after signing with the New York Yankees this offseason. "A return to MVP form probably isn't in the cards for Goldschmidt, but don't be shocked if he makes a run at 30 homers in 2025," Rymer finished with.
Considering Yankee Stadium is one of the league's most hitter-friendly parks, especially to right field where Goldschmidt is known for hitting home runs, perhaps Rymer has a point.
However, Goldschmidt's offensive production has regressed since his impressive 2022 National League MVP campaign, with last season being his career worst.
The four-time Gold Glove defender batted .245 with 56 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .716 OPS in 154 games played for the Cardinals in 2024.
Perhaps the change of scenery will help Goldschmidt revive his career. After all, Goldy's greatest desire is to win a World Series before retirement. Playing for the 27-time World Series champion Yankees could awaken the five-time Silver Slugger's bat.
More MLB: Cardinals Set To Battle Former Fan Favorite In First Matchup Since Yankees Signing