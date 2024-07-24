Ex-Cardinals All-Star Could Be Dealt To NL Rival Amid Recent Trade Interest
The St. Louis Cardinals want to add another starting pitcher and an impactful right-handed batter who can help balance the lineup before the trade deadline.
Unfortunately, this year's market is slim and several big spending clubs are looking for the same commodities the Cardinals are eyeing.
For instance, a National League rival could snatch a former St. Louis slugger in a trade that would rob the Cardinals of one of the best sluggers available.
"'The (Los Angeles) Dodgers are in on (Randy) Arozarena,' a source said," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Tuesday when discussing how the Dodgers are looking to add a productive bat in the outfield this summer. “'He would be a great fit there.'”
Arozarena has batted .209 with 33 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 35 RBIs and a .707 OPS in 98 games played for the Tampa Bay Rays this season.
The 29-year-old began his career playing for the Cardinals but was ultimately traded after just one season, during which he didn't have much of an impact.
Since leaving St. Louis, Arozarena has continued to improve his game and with two seasons left of team control, he's looking at a decent payday come arbitration.
The Rays aren't the franchise that spends much on arbitration-eligible players, so there's a good chance he'll be shopped. The Dodgers have a reasonably strong farm system, plus the money to reel Arozarena in.
Will the Cardinals lose out on reuniting with Arozarena as other teams look to trade for him?
