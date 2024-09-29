Ex-Cardinals All-Star 'Couldn't Be Happier' For Flamethrower After Latest Achievement
The St. Louis Cardinals will look to put this season behind them as they prepare to announce the organization's direction for 2025.
Despite the disappointing outcome, this season wasn't entirely terrible. A few rising stars, such as Masyn Winn and Michael Siani had breakout seasons and the bullpen emerged as one of the best in the National League.
The bullpen was the strongest piece of this year's roster and its success wouldn't have been possible without closing pitcher Ryan Helsley, who was recently given a shoutout from a former Cardinals hurler after setting the single-season franchise record for saves.
"It’s surreal to have a place in the record books with one of the best MLB franchises—I set the single-season saves record in 2015, with the St Louis Cardinals–and it’s even better to see another player match than beat that mark," Former Cardinals right-handed pitcher Trevor Rosenthal wrote Saturday night. "I couldn't be happier for Ryan Helsley. He is a tremendous player. I know the joy that comes with such an accomplishment. But I also know how hard it is to be successful at that level."
Helsley topped Rosenthal's record of 48 saves from his 2015 campaign after recording his No. 49 closeout of the season Friday night in a 6-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants.
Rosenthal spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cardinals after being drafted by St. Louis in the No. 21 round of the 2009 draft, where he logged an 11-24 record with a 2.99 ERA, 435-to-143 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .227 batting average against and a 1.30 WHIP.
Hopefully, Helsley will have a longer and more consistent stint with St. Louis than Rosenthal had. After just one season as the Cardinals' bonified closer, the 30-year-old flamethrower is off to an impressive start.
