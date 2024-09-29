Cardinals Superstar Reportedly Could Sign With NL Central Foe In Shocking Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals' fans are patiently waiting for the front office to announce this upcoming offseason's agenda, which is scheduled for Monday.
After missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, Cardinals fans demand change and from the sounds of it, they're going to get that one way or another.
Significant alterations could happen to St. Louis' roster this winter, including saying goodbye to a fan favorite who's garnering interest from a National League Central rival.
"The Milwaukee Brewers are keeping a close eye on St. Louis Cardinals veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt if the Cardinals opt not to bring him back," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday morning. "They still believe there’s plenty left in the tank."
Goldschmidt has endured the worst season of his career at the plate this year -- batting .245 with 55 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 64 RBIs and a .713 OPS in 153 games played for the Cardinals.
The 37-year-old will become a free agent for the first time in his illustrious career this offseason and after showing significant signs of regression on offense over the last three seasons, his future with St. Louis doesn't seem promising.
It was recently reported that the Cardinals will shop ace Sonny Gray this winter to reduce payroll. With that knowledge in mind, it's possible St. Louis won't want to re-sign Goldschmidt, who is projected to receive a qualifying offer of $21.2 million.
If the Cardinals part ways with Goldschmidt this winter, saying goodbye to him would be difficult enough but having him sign with the reigning back-to-back NL Central champs would make it much more challenging to bear.
