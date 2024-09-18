Ex-Cardinals All-Star Slugger Labeled Club's 'Biggest One-Year-Wonder Hitter'
Over the years, the St. Louis Cardinals have seen a plethora of players come in and out of the organization, who produced but had short-lived success.
It's common to see a young slugger go from having an incredible rookie season to looking like a completely different hitter the following year -- such as former top prospect Jordan Walker.
Fortunately, Walker still has time to emerge from his slump, while a former Cardinals infielder could never refind his groove after losing it during his rookie season.
Former St. Louis shortstop Aledmys Díaz was recently labeled the Cardinals "biggest one-year-wonder hitter" by Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer when going through each team's most significant player in recent years only to have one good season with a team.
Díaz batted .283 with 72 extra-base hits including 24 home runs, 85 RBIs and a .799 OPS throughout two seasons playing for the Cardinals.
The 34-year-old had an incredible rookie season in 2016 but after suffering a fractured right thumb shortly after the All-Star break that summer, Díaz was never the same.
The Cuban-born shortstop went from smashing 17 home runs in his rookie season to only seven in the next. Shortly after his second year in the big leagues, the Cardinals traded Díaz to the Toronto Blue Jays for J.B. Woodman.
After winning a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2022, Díaz has struggled with injuries and is no longer on an active roster.
At least Díaz can be crossed off the long list of former Cardinals players thriving elsewhere after departing from St. Louis.
