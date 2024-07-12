MLB Insider Explains How Cardinals Will Approach Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals look like surprise contenders who could make a splash in the market before the July 30 trade deadline.
There have been a plethora of rumors and speculations about what the Cardinals should do to upgrade the roster this summer -- most talks leading to the need for another veteran starter.
No moves have been made but The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal recently gave insight into what St. Louis might be cooking up as the organization looks to make additions.
"I'd like to see them (Cardinals) be more aggressive but I just don't expect it," Rosenthal said on Foul Territory on Thursday. "I expect them to make kind of complimentary moves to what they have and if they make a bigger one -- good for them."
The Cardinals currently have a 48-44 record and sit only five games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.
If the playoffs began today, the Cardinals would clinch with an NL Wild Card spot -- quite the script flip from last summer when St. Louis was at the bottom of their division.
With a veteran-laden rotation, the Cardinals are likely to hunt for proven talent, such as a former fan favorite or someone they can acquire without having to trade too much prospect capital.
The market for starting pitchers this summer is slim, and St. Louis might have to compete with big-market clubs to land the talent it needs. It should be interesting to see how aggressive the Cardinals will be in the coming weeks.
