Ex-Cardinals First Rounder Available After Being DFA'd, Per Insider
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals will be looking for a new opportunity in the near future.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have had pitcher Jake Woodford on the big league roster for a short stint but he may not stick around with the club for much longer. Pittsburgh reportedly designated Woodford for assignment on Monday, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Sources: The Pirates have designated pitcher Jake Woodford for assignment," Murray said.
Woodford was selected in the first round of the 2015 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Cardinals. He eventually made his big league debut in 2020 as a member of the Cardinals and spent the first four years of his big league career in St. Louis.
With St. Louis, Woodford had an inconsistent stint. There were times when he was an important reliever in St. Louis' bullpen. His best two seasons were in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, he had a 3.99 ERA in 26 appearances. In 2022, he had the best season of his big league career as he compiled a 2.23 ERA in 27 appearances.
He struggled in 2020 and 2023 with St. Louis and had a 5.57 ERA and 6.23 ERA before leaving the club. Woodford has seen time at the big league level with the Chicago White Sox and Pirates this season and logged an 8.01 ERA in eight total appearances -- including six starts.
Teams will have a chance to claim him on waivers or he will be sent to the minors or free agency.
