Ex-Cardinals Homegrown Star 'Probably' Opting Out After Season
We're about a third of the way through the 2025 Major League Baseball season right now.
The St. Louis Cardinals have played 50 games and have impressed. It's still somewhat early in the year, but speculation already has started about July's trade deadline and even free agency after the season ends. The Athletic's Jim Bowden made a list of the top 50 potential free agents and one guy that was on his list was old friend Jack Flaherty.
Bowden ranked Flaherty as the No. 7 starting pitcher who could be available and said he will "probably" opt out of his deal with the Detroit Tigers if he is healthy.
"No. 7. Jack Flaherty, RHP, Tigers (opt out)," Bowden said. "Age: 29. IP: 46 2/3 SO: 56. ERA+: 90. Career WAR: 13.5. Flaherty had an impressive bounce-back season in 2024, going 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA between the Tigers and Dodgers. He struck out 194 in 162 innings. Due to injury risk, he signed only a two-year, $35 million contract with the Tigers in the offseason.
"He’s gotten off to a slow start, going 2-5 with a 4.44 ERA, but has pitched better than the numbers. If he pitches well the rest of the year, he’ll likely opt out. If he struggles, he has the safety of the second guaranteed year, but at only $10 million — so if he’s healthy, he’s probably opting out."
Flaherty is just 29 years old but has had a wild few years. The Cardinals traded him to the Baltimore Orioles in 2023. He signed with the Detroit Tigers before the 2024 season and shined. He was traded once again, though, to the Los Angeles Dodgers and won a World Series. He re-signed with the Tigers this past offseason on a two-year, $35 million deal with an opt-out after the season. Will he hit free agency again for the third straight offseason?
More MLB: Details Emerging On Cardinals Potential Trade Deadline Strategy