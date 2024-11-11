Ex-Cardinals Hurler Could Join Bitter Rival This Winter In Shocking Turn Of Events
The St. Louis Cardinals were once the team to beat in the National League Central but they've fallen behind over the last decade.
The Milwaukee Brewers have won three of the five previous division titles, with the Cardinals securing only one. Unfortunately, with the youth movement the franchise is embarking on, it could be a while before St. Louis returns to the top of the NL Central.
To make matters worse, the Cardinals' most bitter rival, the Chicago Cubs, has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for a former St. Louis homegrown hurler turned ace.
"(Jed) Hoyer has all the pieces necessary to pull off a blockbuster without depleting the farm," FanSided's Michael Brakebill wrote Monday after labeling the Chicago Cubs as the top trade destination for a highly coveted hurler. "(Zac) Gallen is the perfect fallback option if they miss on Roki Sasaki or if a trade with Seattle (Mariners) doesn't come to fruition."
Gallen has posted a 53-37 record with a 3.29 ERA, 885-to-258 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .221 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP throughout his six-year career between his time playing for the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks.
It was recently reported that the Diamondbacks have received significant trade interest from several teams throughout the league regarding starting pitching. With Gallen entering his final season before becoming a free agent next winter, Arizona could look to shop the former Cardinals top prospect.
The All-Star pitcher still resents St. Louis after Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak dealt him to the Miami Marlins before making his debut without warning during his first offseason as head honcho.
The Cubs and Cardinals have four series scheduled next season. What better way for Chicago to stick it to St. Louis than by acquiring a formerly overlooked draft pick with animosity towards the 11-time World Series champions?
