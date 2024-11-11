Rumored Cardinals Target Linked To Three-Year, $60 Million Deal With Nationals
The St. Louis Cardinals have plenty to improve after failing to qualify for the playoffs two seasons in a row despite making efforts last winter to retool their lackluster roster.
Next season will be unusual for the Cardinals, as the front office will not focus on building the most competitive big-league roster possible this winter but will prioritize player development.
Despite the Cardinals being linked to an ideal Paul Goldschmidt replacement for 2025, it's doubtful St. Louis has the spending flexibility to land the gifted first baseman.
"Christian Walker is going to offer an interesting alternative to Pete Alonso for teams looking to add an impact first baseman this offseason," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday when outlining where this offseason's top free agents might land. "But Walker has been one of the best overall first basemen in baseball over the last three seasons. For a team looking to add thump, strong defense and a veteran clubhouse presence, he makes quite a bit of sense. Contract Prediction: Three years, $60 million . Team Prediction: Washington Nationals."
Walker has batted .250 with 312 extra-base hits including 147 home runs, 443 RBIs and a .793 OPS throughout his 10-year career between his time playing for the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks.
The three-time Gold Glove defender was linked to the Cardinals shortly after the regular season ended. However, with St. Louis committed to reducing payroll this winter, it's tough to imagine the front office tacking on an estimated $20 million annually for Walker.
Not to mention, the Cardinals have already replaced Goldschmidt at first base after moving three-time All-Star Willson Contreras to open room for young catchers Iván Herrera and Pedro Pagés behind the plate.
It's safe to say Walker likely won't be joining the Cardinals this offseason. Who could St. Louis pursue with the payroll limitations for 2025?
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Dump $52 Million From Payroll In Heartbreaking Blockbuster