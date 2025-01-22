Ex-Cardinals Hurler Makes Bold Claim Regarding Dodgers Unprecedented Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals and every other team in the league wishes they were in the same position as the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Only a few months after winning their 8th World Series title, the Dodgers are poised to repeat. Several offseason signings, including Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki, two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and All-Star southpaw Tanner Scott, should guarantee LA a trip back to the fall classic in 2025.
The baseball world has mixed feelings about the Dodgers' approach to this offseason. A former Cardinals hurler recently shared his opinion on the matter.
"A certain team is not ruining baseball," Former Cardinals homegrown hurler Jack Flaherty wrote Tuesday evening. "A lot of other teams are just doing very little."
Flaherty logged a 41-31 record with a 3.58 ERA, 706-to-242 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .240 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP throughout seven seasons with the Cardinals after being selected by St. Louis in the first round of the 2014 draft.
The 29-year-old has never been afraid to share his mind -- often found complaining during his tenure with the Cardinals. Consequently, St. Louis fans share mixed feelings toward Flaherty.
Unsurprisingly, Flaherty has come to his childhood favorite team's defense for their greediness this winter. Regardless of his thoughts, baseball fans aren't happy with how overpowering the Dodgers have become.
Some believe the Dodgers are ruining the game. Does Flaherty have a solid point or is his opinion blinded by his bias toward the team with which he recently won a World Series?
