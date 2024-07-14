Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Hurler Reportedly On Trade Block; Is Reunion Imminent?

A former St. Louis pitcher could be on the move soon

Nate Hagerty

Sep 17, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Austin Gomber (36) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals will have to fight hard to upgrade their pitching staff before the July 30 trade deadline with a limited and stiff market.

Difficult decisions might have to be made with pieces of the organization's future as the Cardinals consider what they're willing to give up to land what they need.

Luckily, a former St. Louis pitcher could supplement a vacancy in St. Louis' rotation after recent rumors indicate he's on the trade block.

Colorado Rockies left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber was mentioned as a top candidate to be traded by his team this summer, The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote on July 11 when discussing where every team stands ahead of the impending deadline.

Gomber has posted a 2-6 record with a 4.61 ERA, 67-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .269 batting average against and a 1.30 WHIP in 99 2/3 innings pitched for the Rockies this season.

The 30-year-old, who pitched in his first two seasons with St. Louis, is performing at the top of his game and is worth trading for at the right price.

The Cardinals would ideally like to land a higher-end starter to complement ace Sonny Gray. However, Gomber is a reliable veteran who can deliver quality starts and provide depth to the rotation.

Pursuing a reunion with Gomber makes sense as long as the Cardinals can do it without sacrificing too much prospect capital.

