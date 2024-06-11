Ex-Cardinals Notable Pitcher 'Expected To Be Traded'; Could Reunion Be Imminent?
The St. Louis Cardinals have an important month ahead as they look to establish themselves as buyers before the July 30 trade deadline.
It's already been established that the Cardinals will focus on adding another veteran starting pitcher to the rotation if they're in the position to do so this summer.
Luckily, a former St. Louis pitcher having one of the best seasons of his career could be a viable option as it's looking like he might be dealt.
Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty was mentioned among other starting pitchers who are "expected to be traded" at this year's trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
This isn't the first time Flaherty's name has been tossed out there as a potential trade candidate but it appears that the odds of him being traded have grown stronger as time goes on.
Flaherty's posted a 3-4 record with a 3.22 ERA, 94-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .224 batting average against and a 0.96 WHIP in 72 2/3 innings pitched for Detroit in 2024.
The 28-year-old has thrown under six innings pitched in only two of his 12 total starts and is in the 95 percentile for whiff, strikeout and walk percentage this season.
Reuniting with Flaherty would be ideal for the Cardinals' rotation, as he can help his former team return to playoff glory during a contract year -- what could be better?
With the former Cardinals' homegrown talent performing at such a high level this season, St. Louis would likely have to give up a decent haul of prospects to reunite with him. Flaherty is an impending free agent and there will be plenty of playoff contenders looking to acquire him.
If the Cardinals can go on a serious run before the deadline and solidify themselves as buyers, it wouldn't be shocking to see them go for a familiar face at the top of his game to help bolster their rotation.
