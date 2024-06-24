Cardinals Seen As 'Primary Suitors' To Land Pair Of Coveted Free Agent Hurlers
The St. Louis Cardinals will have to compete with other big-market clubs to add another high-quality starting pitcher to the rotation this summer.
It's been speculated that the Cardinals will look to add another experienced hurler to the veteran-laden rotation if they buy before the July 30 trade deadline. With limited options and plenty of clubs still on the verge of being contenders, it could be tough for St. Louis to find what they want.
With the Cardinals trending upward, however, it seems they could be an ideal landing spot for a pair of starters who are sure to be coveted by various clubs this summer.
"St. Louis should be one of the primary suitors of Jesús Luzardo and/or Garrett Crochet," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Sunday when discussing the Cardinals' need for another starting pitcher to their elderly rotation this summer.
Luzardo has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate for the Cardinals on numerous occasions and it looks more like St. Louis has a legitimate chance to land him as we inch closer to the trade deadline.
The 26-year-old has logged a 4.29 ERA with a 559-to-180 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .239 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP throughout six seasons pitched between the Oakland Athletics and Miami Marlins.
The Chicago White Sox are reportedly willing to trade Crochet and with the budding ace still under club control through 2026 -- he will certainly be a hot commodity this summer.
Crochet has posted a 6-6 record with a 3.25 ERA, 124-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .195 batting average against and a 0.95 WHIP in 88 2/3 innings pitched for the White Sox this season.
Although both pitchers might not be the seasoned veterans the Cardinals are likely looking for -- they have tremendous upside with them pitching so well at a young age combined with being controllable through 2026.
Adding Luzardo or Crochet to the Cardinals rotation would increase the club's chances of contending this fall and could be worth it for the future of St. Louis' pitching staff.
More MLB: Cardinals Linked To Red Sox Slugger In Potential Deadline Reunion Deal