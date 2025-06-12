Ex-Cardinals Slugger Linked In Blockbuster Giants Trade Buzz
The St. Louis Cardinals have been forced to watch their former slugging outfielder, Marcell Ozuna, dominate with the Atlanta Braves for the last few seasons.
With the Braves likely looking to sell this year, Ozuna could end up on the trade block in the coming weeks.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently linked Ozuna to the San Francisco Giants in a potential blockbuster trade. The Giants are actively competing with the Cardinals for a National League Wild Card spot.
"The San Francisco Giants have been one of MLB's most surprising teams thus far, going 39-28 in their first 67 games of the year and sitting just 0.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West entering play on Wednesday," Rotman wrote. "Their record is also good enough to hold the NL's top Wild Card spot. As impressive as they've been, though, their offense needs work. That's where an Ozuna addition would come in handy.
"Ozuna would instantly become the most feared hitter in this Giants lineup. Sure, it'd be helpful if he could play the outfield still or chip in at first base, especially since Wilmer Flores has done most of the DH'ing this season, but Ozuna's bat would be an important one to acquire."
Seeing Ozuna land with the Giants might be one of the worst case scenarios for St. Louis. Not only would the Giants be adding a former MVP candidate, but they would be adding a player who the Cardinals lost a few years ago. This would really haunt St. Louis, especially if Ozuna turns into a major piece of the Giants postseason berth.
The Cardinals and their fans would likely prefer to see Ozuna shipped off to the American League.
More MLB: Cardinals-Phillies Linked In Huge Trade Buzz For $81 Million Star