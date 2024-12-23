Ex-Cardinals Starter Predicted To Sign $26 Million Deal With Nationals
The free agent market is starting to heat up once again.
Over the last few days, a handful of deals have gotten done. A few of the bigger moves that have happened were the Boston Red Sox signing Walker Buehler, the New York Mets re-signing Sean Manaea, and the Texas Rangers signing Joc Pederson among other moves.
There still are a lot of players out there in free agency who can help teams in 2025, including players with ties to the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis likely isn't going to make any flashy signings themselves, but some former members of the organization are available and will land deals.
One player who had a short stint in St. Louis and who is still available is veteran starting pitcher Jose Quintana. He spent the last two seasons with the Mets and had a 3.75 ERA in 2024 across 31 starts. The one-time All-Star was dealt with to the Cardinals in 2022 and shined down the stretch with a 2.01 ERA across 12 starts.
Now he's available and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer predicted that he will end up signing a two-year, $26 million deal with the Washington Nationals.
"Continued durability is not exactly guaranteed at his age, but it does soothe the nerves knowing that Quintana isn't out there trying to blow guys away," Rymer said. "He's more about throwing 90 mph or so and getting guys to hit the ball on the ground.
"It's not flashy, but it's hard to deny at this point that it works. At least well enough to make Quintana a reliable mid-rotation type, and there are few teams that don't need a guy like that. Prediction: Signs with Washington Nationals for two years, $26 million."
This is just a prediction, but it does seem fair. Washington is an up-and-coming deal that could use a veteran like Quintana. He's 35 years old so a two-year deal with an annual value of $13 million seems pretty on par for him as well. This seems like it could be a good move.
