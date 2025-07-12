Ex-Cardinals Top Prospect Again Floated In Trade Rumors
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline, but it's unclear which players could be traded away, and which players could be brought to St. Louis.
While it's exciting to keep up with what the Cardinals are doing, it's important to note what's happening with former Cardinals players, too. One former Cardinals player who could be on the move this season is Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen.
MLB's Mark Feinsand recently suggested a former Cardinals prospect, the aforementioned Gallen, could be on the move ahead of the trade deadline.
"The Diamondbacks remain in the NL Wild Card race, but with a half-dozen teams ahead of them in the battle for three spots, Arizona will need to play well for the rest of July to justify holding on to Kelly and Gallen, each of whom are slated to become free agents after the season," Feinsand wrote. "Kelly has been the better pitcher in 2025 (3.41 ERA in 19 starts), though Gallen (5.15 ERA in 19 starts) has been more effective in recent years. If Arizona opts to sell, both of these pitchers could be on the move."
Gallen has put together quite a roller coaster of a season. Coming into the year, there was no denying he was an ace. The righty had consistently been great for Arizona for years. But during his contract year this season, he struggled.
As of late, he seems to look more like his old self, but it's unclear what the asking price will be for somebody like Gallen on the trade market. Either way, there's a chance the Diamondbacks shop him ahead of the trade deadline in the coming three weeks.
