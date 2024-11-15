Ex-Cardinals Top Prospect Turned Superstar Linked To NL Central Rival Trade Proposal
The St. Louis Cardinals front office has unwisely traded several budding stars over the last decade who have bloomed into some of the league's best after venturing elsewhere.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has positively impacted the organization in many ways over the years but since he took over as head honcho in 2017, several trades have cost St. Louis years of marquee talent.
A former St. Louis top prospect, unwisely traded for cash in the 2019 offseason, could soon be a frequent visitor at Busch Stadium but with a bitter National League Central rival.
"Trade Proposal: Pittsburgh Pirates get right fielder, Adolis García, infielder/outfielder Ezequiel Duran; Texas Rangers get right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates No. 5)," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Friday when outlining potential transactions that could take place this offseason.
García recorded only 17 at-bats in the big leagues for the Cardinals before being designated for assignment after his debut season, eventually being traded to the Texas Rangers for barely anything.
"The Bucs aren't merely rich in pitching at the Major League Baseball level," Rymer continued. "They're also rich with pitching prospects, as six of their 10 best talents throw the ball for a living. This is where Ashcraft would come in, though trading him for just one year of García would be a mistake on Pittsburgh's part. It would also need controllable talent, for which Duran fits the bill as a pre-arbitration-eligible guy who has flashed power and speed on offense."
Since being dealt to the Rangers, García has batted .240 with 245 extra-base hits including 122 home runs, 383 RBIs and a .752 OPS throughout five seasons, while significantly helping Texas secure its first-ever World Series title in 2023 -- winning the American League Championship Series MVP and recording an unforgettable walk-off home run in game one of the WS.
Hopefully, when Chaim Bloom supplants Mozeliak as POBO in 2026, short-sighted trades, such as García to the Rangers, won't happen anymore. It's never fun watching a former homegrown talent dominate for another team, especially if they're playing for the divisional-rival Pirates.
