Three Teams Reportedly Pursuing Cardinals Outfielder Making Trade Likely
It sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals may not be done making moves.
St. Louis already has pulled off a major trade as it acquired Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham in a three-team blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. The Cardinals parted ways with Tommy Edman and it sounds like he may not be the only person to get moved.
The Cardinals now seem to have a logjam in the outfield and Dylan Carlson could end up being on the way out of town. Carlson has been in trade rumors over the last few days and reportedly is being pursued by the Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels, and Washington Nationals, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"(St. Louis Cardinals outfielder) Dylan Carlson is drawing interest from the Guardians, Angels, and Nationals, per a source," Denton said. "The Cards still need to clear a roster spot after trading for RHP Erick Fedde and OF/DH Tommy Pham.
"Carlson on wanting to stay in STL and wanting to play: 'It’s a hard question to answer because I just want to play. We know how this game works. And, like I’ve said, this is all I know. For me, I just want to play, and I know what I’ve done to get here.'"
Carlson has spent his entire professional career in the Cardinals organization after being selected in the first round of the 2016 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft. At one point he seemed to be one of the outfielders of the future for St. Louis but that doesn't seem to be the case any longer.
