Former Homegrown All-Star Predicted To Betray Cardinals For Deal With NL Central Foe
The St. Louis Cardinals continue to withhold their checkbook this offseason as they neglect to sign any major free agents, placing pressure on the club's active roster.
The Cardinals haven't improved their roster after tying for second place in the National League Central with the Chicago Cubs in 2024. If youngsters such as Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker and even Lars Nootbaar don't step up this upcoming season, it could be a long year.
However, an NL Central foe could look to bolster their lineup this winter by signing a former St. Louis homegrown star searching for his next landing spot.
"With Joey Ortiz set to shift from third base to shortstop following the departure of Willy Adames, the (Milwaukee) Brewers have a hole to fill at the hot corner," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Friday after predicting that the Brewers will sign Paul DeJong. "Oliver Dunn, Caleb Durbin and Andruw Monasterio are options on the 40-man roster, while the club could also revisit shifting Sal Frelick to third base. DeJong slugged 24 home runs last season, and he is a capable defender on the left side of the infield who should come relatively cheap."
Prior to Cardinals phenom Masyn Winn's arrival, DeJong was St. Louis' starting shortstop. However, he was dealt at the trade deadline during a contract year in 2023 -- he had a 2024 club option that was unlikely to be picked up.
DeJong spent the first seven years of his career with the Cardinals, during which time he batted .233 with 237 extra-base hits including 115 home runs, 338 RBIs and a .731 OPS.
The All-Star outfielder projected market value is roughly $14 million over a three-year deal, translating to nearly $5 million annually, according to Spotrac.
Considering Winn established himself as the franchise's shortstop for the foreseeable future, a reunion with DeJong is unlikely. However, signing him would make sense for the division-rival Brewers.
