Yankees Loosely Linked To Cardinals Fan Favorite In Potential Blockbuster Trade

The St. Louis slugger is looking for a new landing spot

Nate Hagerty

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the quietest teams in baseball this offseason as they've yet to complete any major signings with available free agents.

The Cardinals' plan for 2025 is to create roster room for young stars to gain more big-league experience while management prioritizes player development.

However, this doesn't mean the Cardinals won't participate in the trade market. For instance, a beloved St. Louis veteran could be moved to the American League East this winter.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado was recently linked to the New York Yankees as a potential landing spot this winter, according to ESPN's David Schoenfield's latest article, in which he discussed each team's offseason thus far and what more could be done to improve.

This isn't the first time Arenado has been linked to the Yankees as a potential trade destination this offseason. However, with Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman still available, a deal between the Bronx and St. Louis could be placed on hold.

After former Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers earlier this winter, the Yankees could move All-Star infielder Jazz Chisolm Jr. to 2B while Arenado is acquired to man third base.

Although Arenado has excluded the Yankees from his list of teams he's willing to be traded to, time is running out for the 10-time Gold Glove defender, so he might have to be more open-minded. Signing with the 27-time World Series champions should allow him to compete for the championship he's searching for.

