Giants Advised To Sign Cardinals All-Star Projected To Get $12 Million
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the most interesting teams in baseball this offseason so far.
San Francisco always is trying to add star talent to the organization. The Giants signed Blake Snell late last offseason but lost him this offseason. San Francisco already has added another big deal this offseason by signing former Milwaukee Brewers star Willy Adames to a $182 million deal.
It doesn't sound like the Giants are done and they have been heavily linked to former Baltimore Orioles and Brewers star Corbin Burnes.
Another player who the Giants were urged to take a chance on is former St. Louis Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, according to The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly.
"Including a reliance on the gentle downslope," Baggarly said. "Paul Goldschmidt? Max Scherzer? Justin Verlander? The Giants sure sound willing to engage with any or all of those one-time perennial All-Stars while addressing short-term needs.
"Goldschmidt would offer a right-handed alternative at first base and designated hitter, as well as an ideal spring training locker neighbor to 20-year-old top prospect Bryce Eldridge."
The seven-time All-Star spent the last six seasons with the Cardinals but is a free agent and isn't likely to return to St. Louis. He's projected to receive a one-year, $13 million deal this offseason which the Giants certainly could afford.
No matter where Goldschmidt goes, hopefully he is able to find success in 2025 and beyond and fight for a World Series title.
More MLB: Cardinals $17 Million All-Star Predicted To Return In 2025, Per Insider