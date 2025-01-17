How Cardinals Could Exploit $125 Million Star's Market To Trade Nolan Arenado To Mets
The St. Louis Cardinals have exhausted all of their energy toward trading superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason to no avail.
Unfortunately, finding a trade partner for Arenado has been challenging. Between navigating the eight-time All-Star's no-trade clause and finding a suitor willing to take on the remainder of Nado's complicated contract, the Cardinals are running out of options.
However, an opportunity with the National League East-rival New York Mets could arise, helping St. Louis conquer its goal of reducing payroll this offseason.
"Assuming the Mets are willing to take on something similar to the $45 million that the (Houston) Astros were reportedly willing to take on in the three years remaining on Arenado's contract, they would suddenly have a player worth the relatively same WAR as (Pete) Alonso for a whole lot cheaper," FanSided's Zachary Rotman wrote Thursday. "With how desperate the Cardinals are to move Arenado's money, the Mets likely won't have to give up much at all in terms of prospect capital."
Arenado included the Mets in his list of teams he's willing to be traded to. Considering the Cardinals were willing to eat nearly $20 million of the 10-time Gold Glove defender's contract to move him to Houston, perhaps St. Louis could do the same for New York.
"If the Mets fully close the door on an Alonso reunion, Arenado makes a whole lot of sense, especially when considering the other options available on the market," Rotman continued. "Their lack of eagerness to bring Alonso back could be the break (Cardinals president of baseball operations John) Mozeliak had been waiting for."
Alonso's projected market value is roughly $125 million over a five-year deal, translating to $25 million annually, according to MLB Trade Rumors. In comparison to the three years and $74 million Arenado has remaining on his deal between the Colorado Rockies and Cardinals, it's safe to say he would be a cheaper alternative to the Queens homegrown star.
The Mets could move Mark Vientos to first base, opening the door for the Cardinals to trade Arenado to Queens. As Rotman mentioned, New York wouldn't have to sacrifice much of anything to land the six-time Platinum Glove defender and St. Louis would be relieved of his contract -- a win-win for both clubs.
