How Cardinals Recent Bullpen Boost Could Help Facilitate Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals surprised fans on Thursday by signing veteran reliever Phil Maton despite the organization's involvement in a youth movement.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol described the recent signing as a move to help develop several young relievers, such as former Rule-5 Draft pick Ryan Fernandez and 6' 8" Chris Roycroft.
However, there's another underlying reason the Cardinals added a veteran to their youth-laden bullpen. Looking ahead, Maton's signing could help facilitate a blockbuster trade.
"'I think he’ll be an ideal addition for us, just adding some veteran presence in our bullpen because it is a younger bullpen,' (John) Mozeliak said," as transcribed by St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Lynn Worthy on Friday. “'Obviously, (Ryan) Helsley has a lot of experience, but you hate to put that kind of role on the closer. Finding someone that could fit that — I think Phil is ideal for that.'”
St. Louis closing pitcher Helsley avoided his final year of arbitration after agreeing to a $8.2 million deal with the Cardinals this winter but will become a free agent for the first time in his six-year career after the 2025 season ends.
"Translation: We don’t want our All-Star closer (and maybe our best trade chip this summer) to have to worry about teaching young guys how to be big league relievers while also trying to be one of the best high-leverage pitchers in the game," Worthy continued in his explanation of Cardinals president of baseball operations Mozeliak's statement. "So they outsourced that duty to another veteran. If that meant potentially taking a roster spot from a young reliever, so be it."
Some project that the 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year could raise his market value to $100 million if Helsley replicates last year's success this season.
With the Cardinals looking to shed payroll after declaring an organizational reset earlier this offseason, they might be eager to move Helsley at this summer's trade deadline before his value skyrockets.
If Helsley dominates in 2025 and the Cardinals don't trade him, it's tough to imagine St. Louis spending the money to re-sign him next offseason. Maton's presence in the bullpen should allow the flamethrowing closer to relax and focus so that the franchise can maximize his trade value this summer.
