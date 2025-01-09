Ryan Helsley Lands $4.4 Million Raise In Potential Final Offseason With Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals couldn't have asked for much more from 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Ryan Helsley this past season.
After assuming the closing pitcher role with the Cardinals shortly before the 2024 season began, Helsley is now one of the most prolific closers in the game -- a highly coveted one.
Before Helsley is eligible to explore the free-agent market for the first time in his career next year, the Cardinals have agreed with the fireballer to hopefully retain him for another season.
"Sources: Ryan Helsley, Cardinals settle at $8.2 million, avoiding arbitration," first reported by FanSided's Robert Murray on Thursday.
Considering that experts predicted the Cardinals would offer Helsley $8.1 million this winter for his final year of arbitration, it's safe to say St. Louis didn't overspend. The 30-year-old receives a $4.4 million raise from the $3.8 million he earned in 2024.
However, Helsley's projected market value could skyrocket to $100 million next winter, so 2025 could be his final season in the back of the Cardinals bullpen.
It's also possible that Helsley will be traded now that the Cardinals have settled with the right-handed pitcher. Several big-market teams, such as the Philadelphia Phillies, could benefit from adding a solidified closer to their relief core.
Still, the odds of Helsley remaining with the Cardinals for another year seem more likely than him being traded. Hopefully, St. Louis fans will get to enjoy one more year of dominance from their beloved closer.
