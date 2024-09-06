Iconic Yankees Superstar Among Three Cardinals Manager Candidates With New York Ties
The St. Louis Cardinals have a dedicated fan base that expects excellence from its beloved team but the last couple of seasons have driven many away from Busch Stadium.
Last year's 71-91 record season was especially painful for Cardinals fans to endure and 2024 hasn't been much better. In fact, the lowest announced attendance recorded at a game in Busch Stadium III (opened in 2006) was Aug. 27, when the Cardinals lost 5-7 to the San Diego Padres.
Fans have voiced their complaints regarding Cardinals management all year and perhaps it's time for a Yankees legend to come in and turn things around for the 11-time World Series champion franchise.
Retired New York Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly was recently listed as a possible candidate for Cardinals manager after Oli Marmol is fired or when his contract expires, according to New York Post's Jon Heyman's article from Thursday.
Other names mentioned as possible options to succeed Marmol with ties to New York include Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas and four-time Manager of the Year Buck Showalter, who managed the 27-time World Series champions and the New York Mets.
Mattingly batted .307 with 684 extra-base hits including 222 home runs, 1099 RBIs and a .829 OPS throughout his 14-year career with the Yankees.
The highly decorated slugger was a fan favorite during his tenure with the Yankees throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Although he never appeared in a World Series, Mattingly is still considered an icon in Yankees history.
Not only did the nine-time Gold Glove defender have an accomplished career as a player but he has also fared well in a managerial role -- winning Manager of the Year in 2020 with the Miami Marlins and ranking in the top 10 across five other seasons as skipper.
The six-time All-Star successfully led the Marlins and also thrived as the Los Angeles Dodgers manager, leading the big-market franchise through five straight winning seasons.
St. Louis fans are fed up with Marmol's leadership and it wouldn't be shocking if the organization moved on from him before his contract expires after the 2026 season ends. Perhaps Mattingly will be the next man up for the Cardinals.
